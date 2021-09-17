CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google looking to bring more free TV to Chromecast

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are a lot of streaming services to choose from (some may say too many), there are of course those on the lookout for free movies and TV shows that they can get on their smart TVs or streaming devices. Google is reportedly focusing on bringing more free TV channels to Google TV which powers their Chromecast device and select smart TVs. This should make the brand more appealing to cord-cutters and those looking for free content. While no official word has come from Google, this is something that they should logically pursue.

