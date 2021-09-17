Google looking to bring more free TV to Chromecast

Google TV does a lot of things really well. But it’s not perfect. It has a “Continue Watching” row on the main page of Google TV, which shows the titles you’ve been watching. Allowing you to quickly jump back into your recent titles. However, if you watched it on another device (maybe another TV or a tablet), then it likely won’t be updated. So if you finished a movie on another device, it’ll still show up to continue watching. Or if you were watching something you don’t want others in your home to know about, you can also remove it.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO