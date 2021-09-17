Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

You’re lucky, the U.S. officials said. “You’re going to see your family.”The authorities had called out numbers corresponding to raffle-like tickets the Haitians had been issued when they were detained after crossing the border into Texas As each number was called, another bedraggled immigrant stood up. “Everyone was happy,” recalled Jhon Celestin. “But I was not happy. I saw it was a lie.”The prize was a one-way trip back to the place they had so desperately wanted to escape. And so it was that Celestin arrived in Haiti aboard the last flight Wednesday to the capital of Port-au-Prince...

