Texas State

Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA humanitarian crisis is growing at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitian migrants are waiting in squalid conditions under a Texas bridge. Omar Villafranca has more.

Fox11online.com

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Last migrants depart Texas border camp

Nearly 15,000 migrants, who were mostly Haitian, have been removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas. At least 2,000 have been deported. The Biden administration has rejected calls to stop the deportations. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Haitian migrants with the right color-coded passes are DUMPED at a border gas station in the US after: Up to 3K remain under the bridge and another camp has sprung up in Mexico

US officials are using color-coded tickets to grant Haitian migrants entry into the US, and are releasing many of the migrants at a gas station near the border that is used as a Greyhound bus stop. Migrants with blue or yellow tickets, signifying families and pregnant women respectively, are being...
IMMIGRATION
KTLA

All migrants cleared from border encampment under Texas bridge, officials say

No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said. It’s a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social […]
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Del Rio bridge camp empty following Haitian migrant surge

The last migrants camping under the Del Rio International Bridge, which connects Texas and Mexico, departed on Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced during a White House press briefing. Driving the news: Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, had arrived to the makeshift camp after crossing the southern border...
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

US clears Haitian refugee camp in Del Rio, Texas

US authorities have cleared a makeshift camp of thousands of mostly Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas. The camp had drawn national attention in recent days as images of the squalid conditions and aggressive tactics by border patrol officers on horseback emerged in shocking photos and videos.US Customs and Border Protection officials have spent the past few days evacuating the camp and processing the estimated 10,000 migrants and refugees, many of whom are from Haiti, sending some on to processing centres elsewhere in the US, and deporting many back to Haiti.ââOn Thursday, the US special envoy for Haiti Daniel...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Back in Haiti, expelled migrant family plans to flee again

You’re lucky, the U.S. officials said. “You’re going to see your family.”The authorities had called out numbers corresponding to raffle-like tickets the Haitians had been issued when they were detained after crossing the border into Texas As each number was called, another bedraggled immigrant stood up. “Everyone was happy,” recalled Jhon Celestin. “But I was not happy. I saw it was a lie.”The prize was a one-way trip back to the place they had so desperately wanted to escape. And so it was that Celestin arrived in Haiti aboard the last flight Wednesday to the capital of Port-au-Prince...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Mexican Police Deploy At Haitian Migrant Camp

Tensions mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in a park near Mexico's border with the United States following the arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. The operation came after Mexican migration authorities said the foreigners should return to wherever in the country they submitted their asylum...
IMMIGRATION
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Haitian Group Looking To Help Refugees Traveling From The Border

As the U.S. orders the deportation of thousands of Haitian migrants crossing from Mexico into Texas, a local nonprofit is caring for those who already made it to Houston. Organizers with the nonprofit group Houston Haitians United this week called for volunteers to cook Haitian food and translate, helping to fill the language and culture gap. The organization has been busy with relief efforts and recently worked with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office to organize supply drives following the devastating earthquake that rocked Haiti this summer.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
IMMIGRATION
The Week

There's reportedly a reason thousands of Haitians arrived in Texas on Mexican Independence Day

President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

How Haitian Migrants Are Getting To The U.S., And Where They May Go Next

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest. His name is Daniel Foote, and he quit his job, protesting what he called an inhumane deportation policy of Haitians. This refers to Haitians seeking asylum who have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. You may recall that thousands have been staying under a bridge at Del Rio, Texas. U.S. border agents have, in fact, deported some back to Haiti; others have crossed back to Mexico in frustration. And there is today also news that U.S. border agents are releasing some into the United States to await court dates. NPR's Carrie Kahn joins us now from Piedras Negras, across the Texas border in Mexico. Hey there, Carrie.
DEL RIO, TX
CBS News

CBS News

