Behind The Scenes: Little Mix’s ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ Video

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade of dominance doesn’t happen without hard work. Case in point Little Mix, who continued to shoot multiple videos while two of its three members were heavily pregnant. Their latest offering ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ has been rolled out as the premiere taste of the new material featured on the...

