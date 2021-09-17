CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Alternating Overnight Exit Ramp Closures from Hamilton Bridge to Major Deegan Expressway, Sept 20-22

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists of alternating, overnight closures of the Exit Ramps 1D and 1C from the eastbound Alexander Hamilton Bridge (I-95) to the southbound and northbound Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) in the Bronx, on or about Monday night, Sept. 20, through approximately Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, weather permitting. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

www.norwoodnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hamilton

Comments / 0

Community Policy