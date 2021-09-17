Alternating Overnight Exit Ramp Closures from Hamilton Bridge to Major Deegan Expressway, Sept 20-22

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists of alternating, overnight closures of the Exit Ramps 1D and 1C from the eastbound Alexander Hamilton Bridge (I-95) to the southbound and northbound Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) in the Bronx, on or about Monday night, Sept. 20, through approximately Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, weather permitting. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.