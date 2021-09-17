CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers notes: Stephon Tuitt takes over police initiative, Raiders rule 5 players out Sunday

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
Maurkice Pouncey has retired, but a mark he left on the community is being carried on by a former teammate.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is taking over an initiative in partnership with the Pittsburgh Police that distributes 25 tickets to every Steelers home game to the police department to interact and engage with children from around the city.

“It’s an honor to continue this program after having Maurkice build it to what it has become,” Tuitt said in a statement released by the Steelers. “The opportunity to follow his path as a great representative for our organization is special.

“This is huge from a community standpoint. To be able to have the police interact with the city is a great way to show a unified front. It’s a great way for the city and the community to come together all while enjoying a football game, eating together and fellowshipping. … I see these officers as contributors to society and the young people can get the opportunity to see people that are trying to do good in the community to keep it safe.”

Pouncey started the program in 2017. The perennial Pro Bowl center announced his retirement in January.

Tuitt is on the injured reserve list for at least the first three weeks of the season.

“On behalf of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the communities we serve, I am extremely grateful to Stephon Tuitt for volunteering to keep our Pittsburgh Steelers and Community Engagement partnership alive,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement. “This relationship has grown and flourished as our officers and youth spend time together in a safe, relaxed and fun setting. As a result, a mutual trust, understanding and respect has developed.”

Raiders without 5

Three starters are among five Las Vegas Raiders players who were ruled out for Sunday’s Steelers home opener at Heinz Field.

Running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle), left guard Richie Incognito (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (concussion), safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota (quadriceps) were listed as “out” on the Raiders’ final injury report of the week after not practicing Friday.

Defensive ends Carl Nassib (pectoral/toe) and Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (knee) were listed as questionable to play Sunday. Nassib and Ngakoue were limited during Friday’s practice; Philon did not practice.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

