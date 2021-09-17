Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los Angeles

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Jared Cook caught three of his five targets for 28 yards in a Week 2 loss versus the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran would have had a better outing, but his two-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was called back with a penalty on the Chargers. The veteran is part of a high-powered passing attack, but is behind running back Austin Ekeler and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for targets. Next up for Cook will be a date against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 and he remains a shaky option moving forward with plenty of mouths to feed in the Chargers offense.

