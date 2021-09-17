CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los Angeles

(CBS DFW) — The Los Angeles Chargers continue their NFC East matchups this week against the Dallas Cowboys. Second-year quarterback Justin Herbert handled a difficult Washington Football Team defense last week to turn in the team’s first win. (They’ll visit the Philadelphia Eagles and host the New York Giants later in the season.) Their first home game of the season will also be their first ever game at the new SoFi Stadium.

