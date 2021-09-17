Tropical Storm Odette forms off the East Coast as an active hurricane season marches on
Forecasters were tracking four systems Friday afternoon as a busy hurricane season marched on apace. Remnants of Nicholas lingered over Louisiana; two disturbances brewed in the central tropical and far eastern Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Odette formed in the mid-Atlantic, becoming the 15th named storm in a season the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted would have 13 to 20 named storms.www.nola.com
