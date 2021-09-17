CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Odette forms off the East Coast as an active hurricane season marches on

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasters were tracking four systems Friday afternoon as a busy hurricane season marched on apace. Remnants of Nicholas lingered over Louisiana; two disturbances brewed in the central tropical and far eastern Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Odette formed in the mid-Atlantic, becoming the 15th named storm in a season the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted would have 13 to 20 named storms.

The New York Times

Sam Becomes a Category 3 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam, lower right, is the 18th named storm of a busy 2021 hurricane season, and the fourth to form in less than a week. (NOAA via The New York Times) Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 3 storm as it moved west across the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
NOLA.com

Remaking memories: Volunteers help save family photos damaged in Hurricane Ida

Lena Polk, 87, cradled an ornate gilded picture frame in her arms Saturday as she walked into Family Photo Rescue, a free project launched after Hurricane Ida by a group of Louisiana photographers. Within the frame was a 19-by-15-inch photograph of her parents, Lena and Phillip Pulizzano, from their wedding in 1926 in Chicago. Years ago, when her dying mother asked her what possession she most wanted, Polk said, “Your wedding picture.”
ENVIRONMENT

