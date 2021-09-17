Tropical Storm Odette forms off the East Coast as an active hurricane season marches on

Lena Polk, 87, cradled an ornate gilded picture frame in her arms Saturday as she walked into Family Photo Rescue, a free project launched after Hurricane Ida by a group of Louisiana photographers. Within the frame was a 19-by-15-inch photograph of her parents, Lena and Phillip Pulizzano, from their wedding in 1926 in Chicago. Years ago, when her dying mother asked her what possession she most wanted, Polk said, “Your wedding picture.”

