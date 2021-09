With recent hurricane activity, it’s easy to forget that we’ve faced severe drought in the past and will in the future, brought on by climate change and expanded water usage from development. It is impossible to predict the future, but unfortunately, the Department of Energy & Environment Protection has done just that — it has decided that we don’t need seven million gallons a day of water from the Hemlocks Reservoir for the next 25 years; and that we don’t need to monitor the downstream impact because there ‘will be no downstream impact”.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO