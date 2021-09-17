Bitcoin’s Hashpower Estimate Up, Transaction Fee Revenue Estimate Down

In this special cryptoweek, the popular Bitcoin.org got attacked by scammers! Bitcoin and other crypto dropped alongside stock on worries about potential China’s Evergrande spillover effects, bitcoin trimmed some losses ahead of a major options expiry, solana resisted selling following the release of more details about last week's outage, DOGE is on the verge of falling out of the top 10 list, and altcoin traders got a new darling as the controversial Bitclout creator launched DeSo. Meanwhile, yearn.finance creator warned that a “dark phase” may be ahead in the relationship between the DeFi space and financial regulators, Mike Novogratz said that the next 6-12 months will be ‘really volatile’ in the crypto regulatory sphere. After Chainalysis allegedly set a bitcoin node trap, the Cryptoverse urged its members to run their own nodes, Messari said that the multi-chain future will force both BTC and ETH to give up some of their positions to new networks and blockchains.
Comments / 0