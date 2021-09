The 12th annual Community Connect will be held at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Community Connect is hosted by Itasca County Health and Human Services, area churches, nonprofit agencies with a goal to connect people of Itasca County with community resources. Community Connect will offer personal care boxes, drawing for quilts, immunizations, and car seat checks. The event is free and all are welcome. Lunch will be provided.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO