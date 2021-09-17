Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.dailyjournalonline.com
