PHOTOS: Carolina Food Truck Rodeo

Fans and foodies walk the midway at the Florence Center for the 2021 edition of the Carolina Food Truck Rodeo. This year’s event features a live music stage with two classic rock tribute bands and a cornhole tournament presented by Florence Parks and Recreation Department. Saturday watch both Clemson and Carolina play on two 85-inch screens or try your hand on a mechanical bull. The rodeo runs through Saturday night; tickets are $15 for 12 and over, free for those younger than 12.