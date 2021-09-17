Column: Mayor Armstrong speaks about Vaccine mandate

In recent days the President announced his plan to use the Dept. of Labor to force companies with 100 employees or more to require Covid vaccinations or prove a weekly negative test for Covid. This type of action is rule by fiat, or ruling in a style of governance allowing quick, unchallenged promulgation of law primarily used by dictators. This type of action didn’t go through the appropriate channels of creating laws, it didn’t go through congress and the senate for debate. This violates the very founding principles of our country. Rand Paul says it best, “The Constitution was not written to restrain the citizen’s behavior, it was written to restrain the government’s behavior.”