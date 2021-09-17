CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Rice says $3.5 trillion budget would increase taxes and send jobs and businesses overseas

By Matthew Christian
SCNow
 9 days ago

Tom Rice says the $3.5 trillion budget proposed by Democrats would crush America’s innovation economy, increase taxes while sending jobs and businesses overseas, and expanding the country’s welfare state to unprecedented levels. Rice, one of the Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee, recently participated in a four-day...

scnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

House Budget Committee votes to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill

The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill out of committee and send it to the House floor. The vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California joining Republicans to vote against the bill. It came as a necessary step for the bill to reach the full House floor, where it can be amended.
CALIFORNIA, MO
AFP

How the US debt limit became 'a hostage that's worth ransoming'

A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time. In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again. The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all. The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

US debt limit could be reached in mid-October, analysis shows

The U.S. government could run out of cash to pays its bills by mid-October, according to a new analysis from a Washington think tank, and economists warn the unprecedented debt default could trigger a financial crisis. The forecast from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows the "X Date" – the day...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republican#Senate#American
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona business community slams proposed tax increases in huge budget bill

More than 50 Arizona business groups are urging the state’s congressional delegation to reject several tax increases included in the budget bill being considered by the U.S. House. In a letter sent Tuesday to the delegation, the groups said, “The proposed tax increases that will pay for the massive $3.5...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

House passes government funding, debt ceiling bill

The House passed a bill on Tuesday to fund the government through early December, along with a measure to raise the debt ceiling through December 2022. Why it matters: The stopgap measure, which needs to be passed to avoid a government shutdown when funding expires on Sept. 30, faces a difficult journey in the Senate where at least ten Republicans would need to vote in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1

Recurring $2,000 stimulus checks coming? New $500 payments happening now

Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
U.S. POLITICS
newsitem.com

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Tuesday began the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan, but getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
morningbrew.com

House Democrats Propose $2.9 Trillion in Tax Increases

House Democrats are all of us before wedding season as they scramble to cover the bill for their pricey $3.5 trillion budget proposal. Yesterday, they released a plan that included about $2.9 trillion in tax hikes. Reality check: Unless you’re the CEO of Target or clutching your third boat, you...
CONGRESS & COURTS

