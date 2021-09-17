Tom Rice says $3.5 trillion budget would increase taxes and send jobs and businesses overseas
By Matthew Christian
SCNow
9 days ago
Tom Rice says the $3.5 trillion budget proposed by Democrats would crush America’s innovation economy, increase taxes while sending jobs and businesses overseas, and expanding the country’s welfare state to unprecedented levels. Rice, one of the Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee, recently participated in a four-day...
The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill out of committee and send it to the House floor. The vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California joining Republicans to vote against the bill. It came as a necessary step for the bill to reach the full House floor, where it can be amended.
A decade ago, a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over increasing the United States' authority to borrow brought the country days away from a default and caused a major ratings agency to downgrade its credit for the first time.
In the aftermath, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell described the debt limit to The Washington Post as "a hostage that's worth ransoming," and a decade later, it's in captivity once again.
The ceiling on how much debt the United States can take on is the subject of fierce negotiations in Washington between Democrats who control Congress but can't rally enough votes to increase it unilaterally, and Republicans who refuse to vote for any increase at all.
The dispute has unusually high stakes because absent an increase, the United States could default on its bills in October, likely devastating its economy and undercutting a pillar of the international financial system.
After a year of unprecedented stimulus program spending, the country has reached its debt limit. Now, if Congress does not suspend or raise the debt ceiling, it risks missing payments to both Social...
Some Democrats want to kill the debt ceiling as the limit nears a critical mid-October deadline. Republicans are starkly opposed to raising it, leaving Democrats to prevent a government default on their own. Interest in ending the "silly rule" is growing among Democrats and even some Republicans, Rep. Bill Foster...
Journey with us, if you will, all the way back to August 2019. In a budget deal passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, Washington suspended the U.S. debt limit for two years — two years in which Republicans refrained from pitching a fit every time the U.S. needed to borrow more money.
On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
This story is part of "The Basics" from The NPR Politics Podcast. Each week, we will explain one key idea behind the news we talk about on our show. Subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast here. The task keeps coming back like a bad penny: Congress soon must raise the...
The U.S. government could run out of cash to pays its bills by mid-October, according to a new analysis from a Washington think tank, and economists warn the unprecedented debt default could trigger a financial crisis. The forecast from the Bipartisan Policy Center shows the "X Date" – the day...
Democrats and Republicans are in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling and passing a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, widening the path toward a government shutdown and an unprecedented default on the national debt.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled Democrats will avert a government shutdown by passing a stopgap spending bill without a debt ceiling increase in it, amid Republican opposition to linking the two measures. “Whatever it is, we will have a CR that passes both houses by Sept. 30,” Pelosi said at...
More than 50 Arizona business groups are urging the state’s congressional delegation to reject several tax increases included in the budget bill being considered by the U.S. House. In a letter sent Tuesday to the delegation, the groups said, “The proposed tax increases that will pay for the massive $3.5...
The House passed a bill on Tuesday to fund the government through early December, along with a measure to raise the debt ceiling through December 2022. Why it matters: The stopgap measure, which needs to be passed to avoid a government shutdown when funding expires on Sept. 30, faces a difficult journey in the Senate where at least ten Republicans would need to vote in favor.
Calls are growing louder for a fourth $2,000 stimulus check to most Americans. A petition calls for recurring payments of $2,000 in form of stimulus check to adults and $1,000 to children. The Change.org petition calls for $2,000 payments to adults and $1,000 payments for kids immediately. It also calls...
FIRST ON FOX: A new report from a conservative anti-tax group is warning of a massive loss in economic output and a significant hit to middle-class families if the tax hikes that accompany a $3.5 trillion Democratic spending proposal is signed into law. "Copying European-style fiscal policy will produce European-style...
It has been no secret that Americans felt they benefited greatly from the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, which were distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic, but now, the true extent that the checks had on improving lives, in addition to other benefits is being revealed—and increasing the calls for more money being sent out as a result.
(The Center Square) – House Democrats have unveiled a litany of new tax proposals to fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion federal spending bill, but a new report suggests the spending plan would shrink the economy. The University of Pennsylvania’s business school, Penn Wharton, released a new budget model based...
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Tuesday began the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan, but getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year.
New information about the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill's provisions has begun to emerge. A new round of stimulus checks is the only thing that's missing. Democrats, backed by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, announced plans earlier this summer to enact a large reconciliation bill worth more than $3 trillion.
House Democrats are all of us before wedding season as they scramble to cover the bill for their pricey $3.5 trillion budget proposal. Yesterday, they released a plan that included about $2.9 trillion in tax hikes. Reality check: Unless you’re the CEO of Target or clutching your third boat, you...
Comments / 0