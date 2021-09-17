Garth Brooks’ Dive Bar Tour Will Return in 2021
Garth Brooks announced on Monday night (Sept. 13) that his Dive Bar Tour will return on Oct. 11 for vaccinated ticket holders with a special kickoff show in Oklahoma City. Brooks returned to his live broadcast Inside Studio G, which typically broadcasts weekly on Facebook Live and SiriusXM at 7PM EST/4PM PT, on Monday night after a two-week break. After opening with an acoustic performance of "Guy Goin' Nowhere" and featuring some heartfelt video messages from fans, Brooks announced the tour's return and spoke about his love of dive bars.wkdq.com
Comments / 0