Tullahoma, TN

Bobby "Bug" Presley Obituary

Tullahoma News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby “Bug” Presley, 52, passed from this life on Aug. 31, 2021 while at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He worked in general labor and was self-employed prior to his extended illness. He is preceded in death by his biological father, Bobby Thomas; adoptive father, Lillard Presley and stepfather, Owen Smith. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memories his children, Casey, Lillard, Dakota, Damian, Bobby, Cierra and Tommy Presley; three grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Smith; sisters, Bobbie Cyree of Estill Springs, Robbie Hegwood of Manchester; brother, Michael Thomas of Arkansas and extended family and friends.

