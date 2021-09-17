Opponent Preview: San Diego State Defense

Coming off a gut-check loss to BYU last Saturday, Utah hits the road for a second week in a row, this time taking on the San Diego Aztecs and their 44th ranked defense. Granted, the Aztecs haven’t exactly faced powerhouse offenses through their first two games between New Mexico State and Arizona. Still, up to this point, Utah’s offense hasn’t produced much to suggest they can overpower a stingy Group of Five defense that has allowed just three touchdowns on the season while scoring just as many. You read that right...SDSU has allowed opposing teams to score just three times so far in 2021, while that same defense is accountable for three of the team’s nine touchdowns. Considering Utah’s turnover struggles against the Cougars last week, this particular stat doesn’t bode well for the Utes’ chances to rebound before conference play begins next week.