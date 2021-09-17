Alice Constance Austin Designed Houses Without Kitchens in 1917
In many posts about kitchen design, I have tried to answer the question: Why do kitchens look the way they do? I noted that it is more than just about cooking. "Kitchen design, like every other kind of design, is not just about how things look; it is political. It is social. In kitchen design, it is all about the role of women in society. You can't look at kitchen design without looking at sexual politics."www.treehugger.com
