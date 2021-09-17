Quirino Ramos Torres, 64, of Beeville, Texas, passed away at Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Quirino was born March 30, 1957, to Virginia Ramos Montezuma and Florencio Torres Colminero in San Diego de la Union in Guanajuato, Mexico. He married Sylvia Torres on Dec. 6, 1982, in Goliad and was in the construction business. Although his time here was cut short, he lived a full life and leaves behind many cherished memories to last a lifetime.