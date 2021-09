Several groups and organizations in Scranton are coming together to host a community fundraiser tonight. Co-organizer Dawn Rudolph says the event includes a silent auction from 5-7pm, as well as a meal at 6pm, with the Greene County Cattlemen’s Association, as well as the Greene County Pork and Lamb producers supplying the entrees and Lidderdale Country Store serving side dishes and desserts. Following the meal will be the live auction at 7 and then live music provided by Dirt Road Divide from 8:30-11pm. All proceeds will benefit the Scranton Fire Department, as well as the Scranton Parks Department and the H.F. and Maude E. Marchant Memorial Library.

SCRANTON, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO