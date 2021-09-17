CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

CÎROC And Sean “Diddy” Combs Introduce New Limited-Edition CÎROC Pomegranate

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 8 days ago

CÎROC Pomegranate is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors. Featuring notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry, melding with bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors, that culminates in a silky-smooth finish. As a finishing touch, the liquid is encased in a deep burgundy bottle resembling the jewel tones of the season with sleek gold lettering that’s sure to impress at any holiday festivities.

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BevNET.com

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Launches “Local Bar Sundays”

Local bars are more than just a place to grab a drink. They are the lifeblood of the communities they serve, providing a place to connect, to share, to create memories, all while providing jobs for the local community. With the launch of Local Bar Sundays, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is on a mission to inspire consumers to support their unique local bars and restaurants and make every Sunday a Local Bar Sunday.
RESTAURANTS
thewhiskeywash.com

Tamdhu’s New Cigar Malt Scotch Features A Unique Limited Edition Humidor

To mark the recent launch of a new Cigar Malt, Tamdhu Distillery created a very limited edition, bespoke cigar humidor, inspired and infused by the whisky itself. The Cigar Malt whisky was hand-picked from a small selection of first-fill European oak Oloroso sherry casks at the Speyside distillery, and the distillers say it was chosen for its ability to support and complement the rich, aromatic and spicy flavors of top shelf cigars.
DRINKS
BevNET.com

Tequila Don Julio Introduces Ultima Reserva Extra-Añejo Tequila In Celebration Of Upcoming 80th Anniversary

As a tribute to Don Julio González’s devotion and craftsmanship, this final agave harvest was set aside for this special distillation. Only 4,000 cases of Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva will be released this year, and highly limited quantities of this luxuriously rare liquid will continue to be released each year until it reaches the end of this final agave harvest. The bottle is meticulously adorned with piña-inspired designs – from the etched cap to the faceted base – that will draw admiration from all lucky enough to purchase this exclusive bottle.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Bacon Cheeseburgers

National Cheeseburger Day has arrived and Nathan's Famous created a new Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger just for the occasion. National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18, and this year, Nathan's Famous wanted to mark the occasion in a special way. The brand created what they're calling the Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger and according to a press release from the company, this limited-time offering will be one of the largest Nathan's Famous' history because it will be available from both franchises and ghost kitchens. As far as the burger itself goes, the new dish starts with two fresh Angus beef patties, topped with strips of Applewood smoked bacon and the brand's hot, real cheddar cheese sauce, all served on a toasted plain bun.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Sean Combs
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Broccoli Cheese Bites

The Sonic Broccoli Cheddar Tots are being launched by the brand after being test marketed last year to provide patrons with a tasty option to enjoy for a short while only. The menu item is inspired by the quintessential broccoli cheddar cheese casserole and features steamed pieces of broccoli paired with cheddar cheese inside a fried batter shell. The tots come with your choice of dipping sauce and provide one full serving of vegetables with every order to make them an indulgent yet beneficial option to pick up.
FOOD & DRINKS
drugstorenews.com

RxBar expands limited-edition holiday-inspired flavors

RxBar is already channeling the vibe of the most wonderful time of the year. The Chicago-based company is getting a jump start on the holiday season by bringing bar several of its limited-edition bars and adding a new variety to the lineup. Flavors that will be making their return include...
FOOD & DRINKS
BevNET.com

BACARDÍ Premieres Two New Spiced Rum Campaigns Just In Time For Fall

To launch Captains Choose BACARDÍ Spiced, BACARDÍ has enlisted the help of Captain Glenn Shephard, as well as standout yachties Kate Chastain, Malia White, Colin Macy-O’Toole, and Bobby Giancola – all fan favorites on the cult show – who will prove that it’s high time to bench the captain. These reality stars will playfully showcase their natural inclination to BACARDÍ Spiced on social media, encouraging their loyal followers to trade up to BACARDÍ Spiced to solidify the variant as the best spiced rum on the market.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: How Rabbit Hole’s New Limited-Edition Bourbon Got Pleasing Notes of Chocolate and Spice

Rabbit Hole is a relatively new distillery, having been founded by former psychologist Kaveh Zamanian in Louisville in 2012. The distillery is making its own whiskey, but in the meantime it has been releasing contract-distilled bourbon and rye from an undisclosed distillery. Rabbit Hole arguably left the “craft” designation behind after Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in 2019. But the spirit of innovation and ambition to make a product that stands out in the crowded Kentucky whiskey field has continued on. To that end, Rabbit Hole uses an unusually high percentage of malted barley in its Heigold Bourbon (70...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diageo#Food Drink#Beverages#French#Pomegranate Jewel#Pomegranate Passion#C Roc Pomegranate 4 5#Ciroc#C Roc Red Berry#C Roc Coconut#C Roc Pineapple#C Roc Apple#C Roc Mango#C Roc Summer Watermelon#Smirnoff#Ketel One#Guinness#The London Stock Exchange#Lse#Diageo S
BevNET.com

Boardroom Spirits Launches Two New Autumn-Inspired Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Back by resounding popular demand, The Vanilla Peartini (ABV 21%, $38) is an autumnal staple featuring Boardroom’s Vanilla Vodka against hints of bracing and refreshing pears and The Blueberry Blush (ABV 21%, $38), also a wildly sought-after cocktail within the distillery’s portfolio, marries the last of the season’s freshly picked blueberries, Boardroom’s award-winning vodka and warming spices such as cardamom for a truly tasty treat that is light years ahead of and by far more interesting than the ubiquitous pumpkin spice that permeates everything from candles to coffee in the fall.
DRINKS
Guitar World Magazine

Fender introduces limited-edition Pink and Black Paisley Acoustasonic Telecasters

Fender has unveiled two limited-edition Acoustasonic Telecasters, which boast retro-flavored paisley-equipped colorways. The models have been cropping up on a number of dealer sites across Europe and the USA, leading to speculation that they will indeed be limited-edition guitars available only in those areas – currently, it appears the Pink iteration is USA-only, while the Black version is Europe-exclusive.
CARS
theaureview.com

This $150 limited edition food box proves Porcine is one of the best new restaurants in Sydney

With Shane Delia’s recently launched Providoor Sydney has been going off lately, locked-down Sydneysiders have been getting used to getting food boxes delivered from some of the city’s best restaurants. Pre-proportioned ingredients are all ready to cook up into a hearty, restaurant-quality meal. It was only a matter of time before other restaurants hopped onto the trend, and it’s now no surprise to see a collaboration of this stature.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BevNET.com

Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Mezcal Brand

Washington, DC — Rogue One, Inc., a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol announced that it has re-launched its flagship Mezcal brand, Fervor (hereinafter “Fervor”), in select US markets. Fervor, a 100% premium “sipping” Mezcal, which was included in the Company’s recent acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc. and is exclusively imported in the United States by the Company’s import division, CapCity Beverage, is now available at select on and off premise retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington DC. Fervor was recently added to the cocktail list at one of New York City’s top Italian restaurants, Scarpetta (Scarpetta Cocktail Menu) , and was one of the featured spirits at the recent District Cup Polo Match held the National Mall in Washington DC. The Brand was also one of the featured spirits at the Rammy Awards Gala, which celebrated the top restaurants and bars in the Greater Washington DC region.
WASHINGTON, DC
BevNET.com

FOODAROM CEO: MEMORABLE FLAVORS DELIVER AN INTENSE BEVERAGE EXPERIENCE

Flavorists, or flavor chemists, are scientists with such a highly developed sense memory that they can recognize chemicals, essential oils, and extracts through taste and smell alone. Flavorists are also able to blend individual chemicals to create flavors for specific food applications. When I say chemicals, I’m referring to naturally...
DRINKS
BevNET.com

Martell Cognac And Janelle Monáe Launch “Soar Beyond the Expected” Campaign

As the lead “Standout Swift,” Monáe will partner with Martell to inspire others to be unapologetically themselves and create their own path. This message is boldly brought to life in the creative: Monáe demonstrates that one’s path to success does not have to be linear and the campaign encourages people to seek out the opportunities in their lives that will help them both soar beyond expectations and drive positive change.
BUSINESS
BevNET.com

RISE Brewing Co. Collaborates With EMSHIKA’s On New Thai Tea & Coffee Lattes

RISE Brewing Co., the organic nitro cold brew and oat milk company, today announced their latest collaboration with a newly launched New York-based Thai Iced Tea and Coffee company, Emshika’s. The collaboration products include the Emshika’s x RISE Brewing Co. Oat Milk Thai Coffee Latte and Thai Tea Latte, which are both now available on by-emshika.com for $27 for a 6-pack.
DRINKS
BevNET.com

American Craft Gin Pioneer Junipero Gin Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Junipero Gin is still made by hand in San Francisco by Hotaling & Co.’s Master Distiller, Bruce Joseph – a member of the original founding team responsible for developing the final Junipero liquid back in the mid-90’s. Referred to only as ‘The Water Committee,’ Joseph and his colleagues were assigned to a covert project commissioned by Anchor Distilling Company visionary and former owner, Fritz Maytag whose success in the craft beer industry inspired him to secretly explore the lost art of pot distilling gin and whiskey in the U.S.
DRINKS
jack1065.com

Bell’s Sideyard Ale will return along with two new limited edition beers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bell’s Sideyard Ale will return with limited, expanded distribution along with two brand new fresh-hopped beers. Joining the brewery’s Fresh-Hopped New England-style IPA this year will be Sideyard Crystal Ale and Sideyard Triumph Ale. Both will showcase a different single hop varietal (Crystal and Triumph).
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy