CÎROC And Sean “Diddy” Combs Introduce New Limited-Edition CÎROC Pomegranate
CÎROC Pomegranate is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors. Featuring notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry, melding with bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors, that culminates in a silky-smooth finish. As a finishing touch, the liquid is encased in a deep burgundy bottle resembling the jewel tones of the season with sleek gold lettering that’s sure to impress at any holiday festivities.www.bevnet.com
