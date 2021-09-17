Flyers 2021-22 Lineup Projections: Defense
The Philadelphia Flyers will begin training camp on Sept. 23, coming off a season in which they limped to a disappointing sixth-place finish in the East Division. Their defensemen never found the right chemistry as a unit last season. It was a key reason that the team allowed more goals than any other team in the NHL. General manager Chuck Fletcher addressed the deficiencies with the additions of Ryan Ellis, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Keith Yandle to play on the back end with hopes that a new infusion of talent can help Ivan Provorov and Travis Sanheim rebound from down seasons.www.yardbarker.com
