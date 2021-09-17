CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnnies get new health services

By Jacob Gathje
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Johnnies walking into the basement of Mary Hall to visit CentraCare braced themselves for hundreds of dollars in medical expenses. Now, that is no longer the case. The new CSB/SJU Health Services opened its doors at the beginning of this semester, forming a joint service with the model currently in place at CSB. This change shifts the control of healthcare for SJU students from the CentraCare clinic to a university-ran health initiative.

