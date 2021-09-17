Fires cut short Collegebound trip

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota enters a new season, drought conditions in the state are easing off. In fact, for the first time in awhile, no parts of the state are in exceptional stages of drought. The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state’s areas of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota are also down significantly over the course of the last week — down 10% and 9% respectively. At this point, about one quarter of the state is still considered to be under extreme drought. WCCO director of meteorology...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO