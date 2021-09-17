Fires cut short Collegebound trip
Wildfires caused a Collegebound trip to flee the Boundary Waters this summer. In late August, Collegebound took their annual trip with a group of incoming students up North. This trip was the first in two years after last year’s trip was canceled because of COVID-19. This year’s trip was planned with smaller groups and one group destination to help mitigate the unknown factors with COVID-19 and the wildfires in northern Minnesota for the students’ safety.csbsjurecord.com
