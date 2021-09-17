CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SJU Alumni Board President visits; Senate votes to meet in Sexton 200

By Drew Jurek
 8 days ago

The SJU Senate met on Sept. 14 at 9:20 p.m. in Sexton 200. Rick Speckmann, SJU Alumni Board President, presented to the Senate, explaining how the board has reorganized the goals of the Board. The Board, which serves St. John’s 27,000 alumi across 19 chapters throughout the United States, hopes to increase the involvement of alumni within their chapters and with the University itself. He also spoke on the success of the board in diversifying membership and its plans to diversify the representation of SJU alumni in the future.

