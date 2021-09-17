CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Year of the Everlasting Storm' is a collection of short films about life during the pandemic

By WILL COVIELLO
NOLA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has unique qualifications to oversee a collection of short films about life during the coronavirus pandemic. He created his 2011 protest project “This is Not a Film” while under house arrest, allegedly for making a film about Iranian election results. He shot the film with an iPhone from inside his house to comment on the absurdity of his situation. The movie was smuggled out of the country, reportedly in a cake, and screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

