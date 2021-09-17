'The Year of the Everlasting Storm' is a collection of short films about life during the pandemic

As much as the COVID-19 pandemic has become something utterly familiar by now, often just another boring and annoying part of daily life—checking for a mask in my pocket as I leave the house along with my phone, wallet, and keys—my mind is still blown when I’m compelled to think about how it has affected almost every person on the planet. Maybe because life has been so insular this past year and half, with so few unexpected conversations with people from different worlds, the shared global experience of the virus is something I understand on an intellectual level but tend not to process in terms of emotional reality.

