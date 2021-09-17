Richard L. Coble

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COBLE, RICHARD LEE “Dick”, 74, Burnside, passed away on September 16, 2021. Born November 18, 1946, in Burnside, the son of Ord A. and Jane (Biss) Coble. Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Terri (Coble) Snyder; daughters-in-law, Brenda (Clark) Coble and Christy (Munkel) Coble; sisters, Helen Weaver, Elva Coble, Janet Tajgiszer; brothers, Fred Coble, Randy Coble and Bob Coble. Survived by loving wife of 58 years, Carol (Morley) Coble; son, Dennis Coble, Mahaffey; Richard (Tara) Coble Jr., Tappahannock, VA; Jeffery (Lisa) Coble, Woodbridge, VA; son-in-law, Mike Snyder; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother of Jean (Dick) Stauffer, Betty Coble, Allen (Toki) Coble, Donald (Sylvia) Coble, Ronald (Nancy) Coble, Floyd “Ken” (Barb) Coble, Kathleen (Art) Hartman. Owner/Operator of Coble Service and Repair for 50 years. Dick took pride in his family, friends and community. He loved spending time at their family camp in Austin, PA. His good sense of humor brought smiles to the faces of anyone he knew. He served on the Burnside Council prior to becoming the mayor, an office he held for four years. He was a long-standing member of Punxsutawney Masonic Lodge and Glen Campbell American Legion. At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or visitation. All services will be at the convenience of the family. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of the arrangements.

