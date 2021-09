MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports almost 92% of the state’s ICU beds, and 90% of all hospital beds, are filled. Almost 58% of hospitals report their ICUs are at peak capacity, and just over 40% report their medical centers are at overall peak capacity. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations increased 23% in the eight-county Fox Valley region, which has 13 hospitals serving them. The Northwest region of the state saw a 14% increase, while the rest of the state has seen no significant change, and no decline, in two weeks.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO