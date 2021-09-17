Early Season Storm Approaching: Potential Rain and Wind Is Expected to Impact Parts of Northern California Starting This Weekend
Press release from Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E):. Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) team of meteorologists are forecasting stormy and windy weather this weekend in parts of Northern California. PG&E is prepared and has a plan to address any outage the storm system may cause and reminds customers to take the necessary steps to be prepared and stay safe.kymkemp.com
