Tourists assault NYC restaurant hostess after she asked for proof of vaccination
NEW YORK — A trio of Texas women beat up a hostess at an Upper West Side restaurant after she asked for their COVID-19 vaccination cards, police said Friday. The violence broke out around 4:50 p.m. Thursday when the women asked to be seated inside Carmine’s on Broadway. The hostess asked for their vaccine cards — a form of proof required under New York City’s latest vaccine mandate — and the women freaked out, officials said.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
