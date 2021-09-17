CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSU 2021 homecoming schedule heavy on sporting events, includes free tailgate and concert

By St. Cloud Times, Minn.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 Sep. 17

Sep. 17—ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State University has announced its homecoming festivities for this fall. The celebration runs from Oct. 13-17 and includes a plethora of athletic events and other activities, according to an announcement from the university. Saturday's activities include a free tailgating experience before a hockey game between the Huskies and the Gophers, which will be followed by a free concert by Coyote Wild.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

GOLF

