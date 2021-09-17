SCSU 2021 homecoming schedule heavy on sporting events, includes free tailgate and concert

The Grizzlies are tearing it up this season. After the long and strenuous wait for the return of Griz football, they are hungry to play. In fact, Coach Bobby Hauck just celebrated his 100th win as Coach of the Griz. This upcoming weekend the Grizzlies are taking a much deserved rest, before they return to WA/GRIZ for the matchup with Cal Poly on September 25th.

12 DAYS AGO