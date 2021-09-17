CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Gianforte asks Biden to declare major disaster after Richard Spring fire

By Billings Gazette
Independent Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Gianforte on Friday requested President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for the state as a result of the Richard Spring fire. The Richard Spring fire burned from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21 and charred more than 170,000 acres. The fire resulted in damage and losses to power lines, utilities, pastureland, tribal fencing and public and private property in Rosebud County and on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

helenair.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden approves major disaster declaration in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania due to heavy rains, severe flash flooding and tornadoes in the commonwealth from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Mr. Biden approved a request from Gov. Tom Wolf for a major disaster declaration allowing assistance to individuals for Bucks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
whdh.com

Sununu requests disaster declaration after July storms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has requested that President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire and provide federal emergency assistance for damage that happened as a result of storms and flooding in the state July 17-19. Sununu’s letter dated Friday to Paul Ford, acting regional administrator in Boston for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the storms and flooding washed out roads in 14 communities, flooded homes with up to 4 feet of water, and created sink holes. He noted that before this happened, southwest New Hampshire had had two weeks of above-average rainfall.
BOSTON, MA
lowerbuckstimes.com

Wolf’s request for major disaster declaration approved

Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that President Joe Biden approved his request to declare a major disaster in Pennsylvania following heavy rainfall, severe flash flooding, and tornadoes from Tropical Depression Ida that impacted Pennsylvania on Aug. 31-Sept. 5. “Pennsylvanians continue to recover from this deadly storm, which is why my...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Gianforte
goldrushcam.com

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves California Disaster Declaration for the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County

Interior smoke on the Caldor fire on September 9, 2021 in Division QQ. September 13, 2021 - on Sunday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of California and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Caldor Fire beginning on August 14, 2021, and continuing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fires#Drought#Spring Fire#The Gazette
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Biden’s disasters

In the 1976 western movie “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” Lone Watie used the phrase “endeavor to persevere,” which characterized the life of the Indian after the Trail of Tears. Although all Americans are not Indians, we appear to be facing an “endeavor to persevere” moment brought to us courtesy of President Joe Biden and his administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
montanarightnow.com

Governor Gianforte's Sept. 15 fire briefing

HELENA, Mont. - State fire officials delivered a briefing on Montana's fire incidents to Governor Greg Gianforte on Sept. 15. As stated in the governor's release, there are currently 15 large fire incidents in Montana and the state is in preparedness level 2. Throughout the year there have been over...
POLITICS
dailymontanan.com

Gov. Gianforte urges Biden to reopen U.S.-Canada Border

After the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday it again would extend the closure of the border between the U.S. and Canada for another month, Gov. Greg Gianforte urged President Joe Biden to fully reopen the northern border for trade and travel, the governor’s office said in a news release.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
myarklamiss.com

Disaster relief aid for Louisiana tied up in political debates

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (BRPROUD) – Lake Charles has been described as America’s “most weather-battered city.”. It’s been over a year since Hurricane Laura hit and residents still have not received additional supplemental aid to build back and finally fix the remaining widespread damage. “As of a couple [of] weeks ago...
LOUISIANA STATE
wzid.com

Disaster Declaration-New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire as a result of storms and flooding that happened July 29-Aug. 2, a week after he asked for one covering storms from mid-July. Sununu’s letter to Paul Ford, the acting regional administrator of the...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy