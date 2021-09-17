The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your go-to destination for quick eats and, as you likely guessed from the name, an out-of-this-world rootbeer float. But it’s really the gigantic tenderloin sandwiches that put this place on the map.

Please note: The Root Beer Stande is open seasonally, so be sure to check out the website before planning your visit! The website also mentions that they are currently cash-only, although there is an ATM nearby.

When you're craving a burger, hot dog, or perhaps a giant tenderloin sandwich, you can't do much better than a trip to the Root Beer Stande.

Located just outside of Dayton, this lovable and classic drive-in diner is one that will impress you time and time again. As you can tell, portions are wonderfully generous, and you'll want to bring your appetite!

In addition to their foot-long hotdogs and towering burgers, one of the most famous menu items is the pork tenderloin sandwich. You might just need a fork and knife to conquer this meal!

As you can tell by the photos, the kitchen really doesn't skimp on tenderloin. Fried to perfection and served between two buns, it's truly a work of art.

Of course, just about anything you order from the menu is bound to hit the spot.

And don't forget to order sides, either! From fries to tater tots, there's something to accompany anything you order from the menu.

No matter what you decide to eat, be sure to polish off your meal with a famous root beer or root beer float. After all, it's called the Root Beer Stande for a reason!

Have you ever visited the iconic Root Beer Stande in Ohio? What did you think? Be sure to share your experiences with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, be sure to follow the Root Beer Stande on Facebook.