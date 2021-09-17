The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio
If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your go-to destination for quick eats and, as you likely guessed from the name, an out-of-this-world rootbeer float. But it’s really the gigantic tenderloin sandwiches that put this place on the map.
Please note: The Root Beer Stande is open seasonally, so be sure to check out the website before planning your visit! The website also mentions that they are currently cash-only, although there is an ATM nearby.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
