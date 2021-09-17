Celebrate Oktoberfest In NJ This Year At These Spots

Grab your pretzels, beer, lederhosen, and dirndls— it’s time for Oktoberfest in NJ. With many festivals back on, there’s plenty of places to get into a celebratory mood. And while some events may look a little different this year, there are activities and tons of food (and drinks) to be enjoyed. Your whole family can show off your best chicken dance, sample sausages and for the 21+ crowd, sip a lager in the Biergarten. Scroll down to see the places where you can celebrate safely this year—Proust!