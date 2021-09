An intriguing new eatery had a soft opening on Sept. 3 in the town of Louisa. “I worked at Sheetz for 19 years and was finally done with the corporate world. They did not see my worth or my value,” said Cat’s Cafe and Novelties owner Catrina Foreman. Since she used to work at Sheetz, Foreman was able to form a team of nine employees to work for her that she knew worked well together and would come work for her.