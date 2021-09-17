Anti-Semitism hotline launched in Ulster County

David Drimer, the new director of the Jewish Federation of Ulster County (UCJF), can empathize with the people he is trying to help through his newest service. He said during an interview Friday at the UCJF Kingston office that his family, too, has experienced anti-Semitism. Drimer, who grew up in what he calls “a gilded Jewish ghetto” in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens and then raised his family nearby, shared that his daughters were subjected to harassment.