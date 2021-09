Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the phrase “stay healthy” has become a common greeting and sign-off in our digital and in-person communication. It makes sense; we have been living with a massive risk to our collective health for the last year and a half, and many of us want to express support and a hope for the safety of our loved ones, friends and communities. However, the suggestion to “stay healthy,” is not as simple or encouraging as it may seem, especially for those of us who are disabled and chronically ill. In fact, the phrase can do more harm than good.

