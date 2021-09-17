"How are you?" an overused yet underrated phrase. How often do we ask this question and how often do we mean them?. On a Friday night, the clock just hit 1:48 am. It's cold yet refreshing, It seems I woke up again. I've been meaning to try and get more sleep throughout the night since people are worried. It's been hard, I only get three to four hours of rest at most. So easy to fall asleep yet it's so hard to stay asleep, funny. I mumble to myself, "Not again." as I start my depreciating thoughts. I lie down as I think about my day...