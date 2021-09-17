CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

What John Cook sees as the 'bottom line' as Huskers seek to end rare losing streak

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college volleyball season is a 17-week marathon more than it is a sprint, especially for the teams that make the NCAA Tournament. That sentiment is especially true for Nebraska this season. The Huskers have been playing four freshmen who are still learning what they can (and can't) do in a college match. Also, the Huskers may look very different later in the season if All-America middle blocker Lauren Stivrins is able to return from a back injury.

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Cook leaves Sun out of starting lineup as Big Ten season begins; Huskers beat Northwestern

The starting lineup for the Nebraska volleyball team for at least now doesn’t include two-time All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun. During the opening four weeks of the season, coach John Cook changed the starters from match to match trying to find the best lineup and to give several players at the hitter positions the chance to prove themselves.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Ncaa Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Stanford#Nu#Cardinals
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Texas A&M dips, Texas tumbles in AP college football poll

Texas A&M and Texas took varying tumbles in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. The Aggies fell out of the top five after their narrow 10-7 victory Saturday at Colorado, dipping to seventh in the new rankings released Sunday. The Longhorns, meanwhile, dropped from 15th to unranked...
TEXAS STATE
ABC 4

BYU ends rivalry losing streak to Utah, 26-17

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The rivalry losing streak is finally over for BYU. Jaren Hall threw three touchdown passes and totaled 241 yards of offense, helping BYU win its first game over rival Utah since 2009, 26-17. Tyler Allgeier added 102 yards on 27 carries as the Cougars snapped...
UTAH STATE
247Sports

Live Updates: Vanderbilt outlasts Colorado State to end 11-game losing streak

Was Vanderbilt's embarrassing opening loss to East Tennessee a perfect storm of misfortune, or will the Commodores really struggle just to win one game this season? Coach Clark Lea and Co. will provide fans with more of an answer to that question on Saturday night when they play their first road game of the season, at Colorado State. CBS Sports Network will carry the game with kickoff at 9 p.m. CT.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy