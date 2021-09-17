CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENIOR NEWS LINE: Budget to stay busy, not bored this winter

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis winter is not going to be a repeat of last year, at least not at my house. COVID will no doubt keep raging around the world, limiting our options for activities, canceling plans that were made with fingers crossed. But here at home I’m going to be busy, not...

SENIOR NEWS LINE: Recreation center shuttered again

Well, that certainly didn’t last long. My town’s recreation center opened last week for indoor walking only — no classes, no basketball, no anything else — then shut down again just as quickly. It seemed like it would be safe: only a certain number allowed into the building at one...
SENIOR NEWS LINE: Expect holiday gift shortages

If you will have holiday shopping to do this year, you need to get started on it now. Manufacturers and store owners are saying there will be shortages. There are labor problems, problems with container ships that can’t be offloaded in ports, trucks that can’t deliver the goods, material supply-chain problems ... you get the picture.
Winter jacket line

Help keep workers warm and safe when outdoors this winter with Pyramex RC7P35 Series, RPB36 Series and RPB3511 Series jackets. The RC7P35 Series (shown) is a waterproof, hi-vis jacket that features an outer parka and is rated to ANSI Type R, Class 3 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: AATCC 127 Waterproof standards. The RPB36 Series jacket – which features a lime Teflon-treated waterproof, hi-vis ripstop polyester shell – has an outer parka and an inner fleece jacket, and meets ANSI Type R, Class 3 safety standards. The RPB3511 Series jacket has all heat-sealed seams, a dual zipper front closure with a hook-and-loop storm flap, and a concealed detachable hood with drawstring and slack adjustment. The jacket meets ANSI Type O Class 1 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: ATCC 127 Waterproof standards.
The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you could use a little burst of heat. A space heater does precisely what the name suggests — it is...
5 Ways to Stay Busy and Active in Retirement

(StatePoint) Many people look forward to their retirement for years. However, once it begins, they may find all the newfound free time overwhelming. If you’re planning on retiring soon, having a plan for how you’ll spend your time is important for your health and happiness. Here are five ideas for staying mentally and physically active, as well as engaged in your community:
Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
Our Favorite Sneaker Cleaning Kit Is On Sale for Just $16 Today!

Good news, sneakerheads. Our favorite shoe cleaning kit is currently on sale via Amazon Prime. Like most people, SPY editors have amassed quite the collection of white sneakers between us. And to keep white sneakers looking their best, you need to know how to clean them properly. The Jason Markk Cleaning Essentials Kit has been a longtime favorite of ours, and it’s proven to be a huge hit among SPY readers as well. While Jason Markk has a variety of shoe cleaning products available for sale, the Essentials Kit is especially popular (it’s also one of our favorite stocking stuffer ideas for...
Not All Side Hustles Are Created Equal

We’d all like to have more money and make some extra cash. A couple of extra bucks to put in our pocket for a rainy day or a little something special for ourselves. Whatever your motivation, it seems that there are endless possibilities. Google “ways to make money online” or “side hustles” and you’ll find seemingly infinite opportunities, or do you? As someone who is always looking to make an extra couple of bucks myself, I can tell you, most of what you find online either simply doesn’t work, or could take months or years before you see any real income. I’m here to cut through the BS and get you to the best options available.
Senior News Line: Engage your brain with podcasts

Have you ever listened to a podcast? A podcast is a digital audio or video file that you can access from the internet. They’re often in a series that you can tune into one at a time, almost like radio on demand. They’re usually associated with a website where you can find out what’s available and a schedule for new ones.
St. Louis startup helps seniors stay in homes longer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Staying in your own home for as long as possible is the goal for many senior citizens. A new St. Louis startup wants to make that goal a reality. Brian Hardecker is the founder of Truehold Real Estate and Home Services. His company buys homes and then leases them back to the former owners. They get the equity from the house sale and continue to live in their home.
Winter-area residents plead for local senior center to stay

Thirteen residents of the Winter area, including Loretta/Draper and Ojibwa, made a plea to the Senior Resource Center (SRC) Board on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to reconsider its Aug. 11 vote to close the Winter Senior Center, also known as the WALDO — Winter Area Loretta Draper Ojibwa/Oxbow. After hearing from...
DONNA'S DAY: Frame, bookmark summer memories

Weekends are made for families, and fall is all about the changing color palette of the great outdoors. Put them together, and you have the potential for awesome adventures in your neighborhood and beyond. When you get home, keep the memory alive with these two hands-on activities using found materials — free from nature.
Final Moonlight Yoga Monday

LIBERTY — The final Moonlight Yoga session of 2021 at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road, will take place at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square. Those interested can meet at the grassy area near the trail behind the horseshoe building.
DONNA'S DAY: Faux-leather vase shows off fall finds

"The leaves are definitely turning in New Hampshire," friend Judy Barlow reported to me this week in an e-mail, "and my three kids are always the first to point out the beautiful reds and golds in our neighborhood. But to the kids, it's not really an appreciation of nature — it's more a signal that their favorite holiday is coming (Halloween) and their favorite season (winter) is just around the corner.
