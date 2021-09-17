SENIOR NEWS LINE: Budget to stay busy, not bored this winter

Help keep workers warm and safe when outdoors this winter with Pyramex RC7P35 Series, RPB36 Series and RPB3511 Series jackets. The RC7P35 Series (shown) is a waterproof, hi-vis jacket that features an outer parka and is rated to ANSI Type R, Class 3 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: AATCC 127 Waterproof standards. The RPB36 Series jacket – which features a lime Teflon-treated waterproof, hi-vis ripstop polyester shell – has an outer parka and an inner fleece jacket, and meets ANSI Type R, Class 3 safety standards. The RPB3511 Series jacket has all heat-sealed seams, a dual zipper front closure with a hook-and-loop storm flap, and a concealed detachable hood with drawstring and slack adjustment. The jacket meets ANSI Type O Class 1 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: ATCC 127 Waterproof standards.
