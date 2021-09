School is finally back in full swing! Over this past month, more than 142,000 students have come back to school with our world class educators. We are thrilled to have our students back in person, and we look forward to an incredible year ahead, despite the challenges that COVID has continued to put in our path. Before going any further, I want to express my pride in Dallas ISD, Superintendent Hinojosa, and all our educators for how they’ve navigated this challenging start to the school year.

