Arizona voters legalized marijuana statewide in November of 2020 and it is already bringing in the big bucks and proving to be a big business for the state of Arizona. The passing of Proposition 207 made the Arizona Department of Health Services responsible for regulating marijuana in the state. As January, patrons over the age of 21 have been able to purchase recreational marijuana products at state-licensed dispensaries.

