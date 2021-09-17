CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Taliban to locate, secure Bactrian treasure

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): Taliban officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture of the caretaker cabinet on Thursday said they have begun efforts to track and locate the Bactrian treasure discovered four decades ago in the Tela Tapa area of Sherberghan district, the center of northern Jawzjan province.

