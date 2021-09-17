CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

FAA Permits & Licenses for BC; all issues underlying their procurement

NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

So where would everyone like SpaceX to actually set up shop launching SH/SS?. It has to be by major ports/depots/resources. It can't just be 100 miles from another human. It's got to have nothing but water to the east of it for 100's and 100's of miles. That leaves very little places in the US to put it IMO. SpaceX has plans to move a lot of it offshore...but really needs to make sure it all works before taking all that expense...I thought that was what BC was really for in the first place.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

Someone posed a question on Facebook as to how many Raptor engines could be lost on ascent and still have starship be able to comete the mission. (Which the answer is it depends!) But that led me to an interesting thought:. A partially reusable rocket like falcon will try to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA HLS (Human Landing System) Lunar Landers

That said, SpaceX is dodging the issue a bit with bullet number two: “SpaceX will – and has always been planning to – conduct an FRR with full NASA insight and participation prior to every Starship HLS launch.” (emphasis mine) This is true. But the issue at hand was never...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Re: the tower columns, at what point do we expect to see them get filled with concrete?. They have been gradually filling sections for the past month. The pipe that carries the mix has been run up the side of the tower facing the GSE farm. First image below shows...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Superheavy landing mechanism

I've never read anything here about a "fa(i)ling booster" - only about falling boosters. As in - 'the booster is coming down, ergo, falling'... I doubt anyone ever meant that it would be free-falling back to Earth. I mean, if it does, and it's controlled well enough to be caught... More power to SpaceX if they can pull that off!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Modeled Updated Launch Licensing on FAA Regulations

BRASILIA, Brazil (Brazil Space Agency PR) — The Brazilian Space Agency (AEB/MCTI) published Ordinance No. 698, of August 31, 2021, which institutes the Regulations for the Licensing of Space Activities Operator and for Launch Authorization in the Brazilian territory. The rules referring to the authorization of launch operations were published in 2002, making it necessary to update their rules.
WORLD
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA re-orgs its Human Spaceflight program

Interesting that HEOMD, which has been around for a long time, is suddenly too big. Was it okay when Gerst presided over Shuttle, ISS, and Constellation?. and if the Jims of the NASA workforce are inclined for whatever reason to perceive her as having been promoted beyond what her role ought to be,
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
apppicker.com

DMV Driving License Test Prep 2016 - Practice Questions for the Written Permit Exam (USA)

There are 276 sample questions included on DMV Driving Test 2014 - Written Permit Exam Prep (Best Free Learner Practice Question for getting United States drivers licence: BMV, DDS, DOL, DOT, DPS, DVS, HSMV, MVD, MVDL, MVS, OMV, RMV). Each question is carefully constructed keeping in mind the latest Driver's Manual. An in-app purchase also includes 100 questions regarding Traffic Signs.
IPHONE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Core Spotting

Https://www.reddit.com/r/SpaceXLounge/comments/ptld6b/i_finally_saw_a_falcon_9/. After all this time I finally got to see a Falcon 9 heading thru Tucson on I 10. About 12:30 on sep 22. Headed eastbound. No pics. I was on my motorcycle. https://www.reddit.com/r/SpaceXLounge/comments/ptld6b/i_finally_saw_a_falcon_9/. Sounds like this could be B1070 heading to McGregor. I wonder if it's a FH side...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procurement#Faa Permits Licenses#Sh Ss#Bc#Ss Sh#Artemis
NASASpaceFlight.com

tiSpace-Taiwanese commercial launch company

"After inspection of the Hapith I vehicle, post the September 16th launch attempt, @SouthernLaunch and TiSPACE @LaunchService have concluded that we won’t continue with any further launch attempts of this particular vehicle." That's a bit of an understatement, as the vehicle exploded (as heard by witnesses) and is now in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Astra Space (small launch vehicle)

Max Haot, CEO at Launcher (who also imported Ukrainian tech/IP to have an off-the-shelf turbopump) thinks the deal is "insane":- The comment about 5 years and going too fast is interesting though. If true that would not bode well for the younger startups, but might be a good thing for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
miamitodaynews.com

Issue of 665,000 suspended licenses in county moves slowly

A Miami-Dade team appointed to recommend changes to drivers license suspension policies may get added time to finish its report. The team was due to disband Oct. 16, almost a year after the county authorized its creation, but due to delays in appointments of members it didn’t meet for the first time until May 25. So commissioners voted 12-0 to extend its life at least until it presents a final report.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs7.com

NRC issues license to store nuclear waste in Andrews

For over 26 years, Home Hospice and Home Nursing in Odessa have been serving West Texans in 18 counties across the area. One of the two people killed in last week’s deadly crash in Odessa will be laid to rest this week. Student charged with bringing gun to Odessa High.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rotating Spaceships

Slightly Longer-term idea here, but what if you followed a sort-of real-estate approach? Instead of one company building the whole station (expensive), the company builds a "shell" station. This would have little more than the basics - a Heavy-duty balancing system, a spin-up/down system, and minimal life support. The company can then sell "land" on the station and make a profit without as much capital expenditure as required to build the entire station.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department began a 45-day comment period on Friday with the release of a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department's energy needs are expected to increase, it said. “A safe, small, transportable nuclear reactor would address this growing demand with a resilient, carbon-free energy source that would not add to the DoD’s fuel needs, while...
MILITARY
mcleancountytimes.com

Two professional licenses issued in Dwight during Q2

There were two professional licenses issued in Dwight during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation...
DWIGHT, IL
NASASpaceFlight.com

Inside Varda Space’s plans to revolutionize in-space manufacturing

The idea of manufacturing commodities in space is not a novel concept. The International Space Station — humanity’s hub for research and development in microgravity — has hosted several research payloads which have produced optic fibers and even 3D printed stem cells. These may have the potential of printing entire human organs in space, saving countless lives.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy