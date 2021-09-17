FAA Permits & Licenses for BC; all issues underlying their procurement

So where would everyone like SpaceX to actually set up shop launching SH/SS?. It has to be by major ports/depots/resources. It can't just be 100 miles from another human. It's got to have nothing but water to the east of it for 100's and 100's of miles. That leaves very little places in the US to put it IMO. SpaceX has plans to move a lot of it offshore...but really needs to make sure it all works before taking all that expense...I thought that was what BC was really for in the first place.