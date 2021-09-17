CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ still waiting to open in China

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature an Asian superhero, played by an actor of Asian descent, but ironically, the film is still waiting for approval to open in China.

thesetonian.com

Students review Marvel’s first Asian-led film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Marvel released its newest movie, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Sept. 3, and Seton Hall students have been raving about it since the release. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” follows Shang-Chi, a martial-arts master, who must confront his past with his family and defeat the Ten Rings organization. The movie takes place after “Avengers: Endgame,” and relates to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Ten Rings’ powers were important in helping the other Avengers.
MOVIES
thewoodword.org

Popcorn Picks: Popcorn Picks: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” another massive success for Marvel

Marvel’s second movie released since the return to theaters was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and to say the least, it did not disappoint. This movie was well written, well-acted, and completely actioned packed. The comedy landed and the fight scenes were like nothing Marvel has previously ever done, focusing on more realistic martial arts techniques.
MOVIES
lindenlink.com

REVIEW: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: MCU introduces its first ‘Master of Kung Fu’

Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” movie. I can admit, I grew up with Marvel shows and comic books, but Shang-Chi is a character I rarely saw before this movie came out. At first glance, he struck me as a Bruce Lee superhero, which sounds awesome! So as “Shang-Chi” is killing the box office right now, Marvel Studios is getting more confident with making more movies off of little-known characters from the comic books.
MOVIES
Lantern

Movie review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ leaves audiences taking in every emotion

When the balance of good and evil sits in the hands of a man named Shang-Chi, his role shifts overnight from hotel valet to full-fledged hero. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12,” was released Sept. 3, becoming the first-ever Marvel movie to feature an Asian superhero.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings: How They Work And What They Can Do

In the last 13 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has familiarized audiences with all varieties of magical and alien treasures, and that is a particular legacy that is very much continued in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The new movie reveals not only the history of the group known as the Ten Rings (which was first introduced in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man), but also puts the magical bands that inspired the organization’s name front and center. First possessed by Wenwu and then transferred over to the titular hero at the end of the blockbuster, the bracelets possess immense power, and it seems very likely that we are going to be seeing them used on the big screen for many years to come.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Nearly Featured More Comic Accurate Take On Wenwu's Ten Rings

Marvel Studios faced a lot of challenges in adapting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' title weapons, particularly after the Infinity Stones were such a big part of the first few Phases of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comic books, each of the rings was worn on The Mandarin's fingers and glowed a different colour to signify their respective abilities...which sounds kind of similar to the Infinity Stones, right?
COMICS
WDW News Today

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, ‘Olaf Presents’, and More Coming to Disney+ on November 12

Friday, November 12 is Disney+ Day, which means several new titles will be available on the streaming service that day. Among these new titles is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The Marvel film shattered records when it was released in theaters on Labor Day weekend, and now Disney+ subscribers will be able to view it from home.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Shot 2 Different Origin Stories For The Ten Rings

The prologue for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set the stage nicely, explaining what the titular artifacts where, how they’d slowly corrupted Tony Leung’s Wenwu and why his thirst for wealth and power had ultimately alienated his two children following their mother’s death.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Three-Peats at No. 1 w/ $21.7M; Dune Enjoys Strong Start Overseas

Another quiet September weekend, another win for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With little in the way of new competition, the Disney/Marvel blockbuster easily finished atop the box office for a third weekend in a row, bringing in an estimated $21.7M in its third frame. That counts as the largest third weekend among pandemic-era releases – handily beating out A Quiet Place Part II’s $12M back in June – and the second-largest third weekend of all time in September, surpassing It: Chapter Two’s $17M from 2019 (the first It still holds the record with a $29.8M third weekend in 2017). With $176.89M domestically, it’s now the second-highest-grossing film since the start of the pandemic in North America, second only to Marvel stablemate Black Widow ($183.38), which it should easily surpass by next weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi VFX Supervisor Chats Dragons, Ten Rings, and More

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings just won the box office for the third week straight, giving some studios a sense of confidence in releasing their films in a timely manner. As you might now expect from any feature films from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi was another massive entry in Hollywood's largest franchise, introducing fans to a corner of the cinematic universe previously undiscovered. This came through the introduction of a set of dragons and dozens of mythological characters, accurate to ancient Chinese tales.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Continues Strong Box Office Performance and also Breaks a Box Office Record

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings continues to perform strongly at the Box Office and is even breaking a record. This weekend, its third in theaters, found the movie bringing in just under $22 million. This put it in the top spot for the weekend at the Box Office. It also helped the Marvel Studios made movie break a record. It now has the best ever gross for the third weekend in September.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Actress, Awkwafina Gives Awkward Response to Question About Her ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

A controversy over an Asian actress using a blaccent (Black accent) has caused an uproar online. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actress, Awkwafina, has responded to the accusation of using a blaccent. Based on some performances, most notably her roles as Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians and Constance in Ocean’s 8, she has been accused of taking the liberty to “sound” Black.
CELEBRITIES

