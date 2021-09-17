CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho Leaders Send Letter to Biden Detailing Issues With Federal Vaccine Mandate, Threaten Biden With Legal Action if Not Rescinded

Big Country News
Big Country News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOISE - On Friday, September 17, 2021, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden detailing what they described as "flaws" with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Boise, ID
Detroit News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer asks business leaders to oppose new voting 'barriers'

Mackinac Island — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directly asked the state’s business leaders on Wednesday to oppose efforts that would create “barriers to voting” as Republicans prepare a petition campaign to impose new identification requirements for casting ballots. The request was part of the Democratic governor’s keynote address at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Committee On Federalism Poised For More Work Against Biden Vaccine Mandate

Idaho interim joint Committee on Federalism, a group formed in recent years to address the balance between state and federal constitutional issues, met Wednesday to hear testimony on the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates. Earlier this month, the White House announced three groups would be required to be vaccinated: federal...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Joe Biden
Shore News Network

Attorney General Alan Wilson joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate or risk legal action

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys general (AGs) sent a letter to President Biden today, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired. The coalition of AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Big Country News

Inslee Sends Letter to Federal COVID-19 Response Coordinator Requesting Medical Staffing Resources

OLYMPIA - On Monday, September 20, 2021, Washington Governor Jay Inslee sent a letter to federal COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, requesting federal staffing resources, including clinical and non-clinical staff, to support the Washington health care system in response to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations. The letter reads, in part:. "In Washington...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Cooperative Federalism#Senate#House#The Department Of Labor#Osha#Ets
kswo.com

Oklahoma AG threatens litigation against Biden over vaccine mandates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is joining 23 other state attorneys general in warning President Biden against a proposed vaccine mandate on businesses with at least 100 employees. The 24 attorneys general sent a letter to the President, warning they plan to sue if the...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Gordon plans legal, legislative response to Biden vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a strategy Wednesday that includes possible legal and legislative options to “combat the federal overreach” from President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. The governor said he has asked Attorney General Bridget Hill to explore the state's legal options to challenge the constitutionality...
HEALTH
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy