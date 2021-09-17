Idaho Leaders Send Letter to Biden Detailing Issues With Federal Vaccine Mandate, Threaten Biden With Legal Action if Not Rescinded
BOISE - On Friday, September 17, 2021, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden detailing what they described as "flaws" with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0