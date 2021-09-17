Idaho Leaders Send Letter to Biden Detailing Issues With Federal Vaccine Mandate, Threaten Biden With Legal Action if Not Rescinded

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys general (AGs) sent a letter to President Biden today, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired. The coalition of AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO