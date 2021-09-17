UNT gameday: Mean Green look to get back on track offensively against stout UAB defense

Buy Now North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder throws a pass during the Mean Green’s loss to SMU last week at Ford Stadium in Dallas. UNT will open Conference USA play at home on Saturday against UAB. Al Key/DRC

North Texas coach Seth Littrell thought back this week and couldn’t recall a game quite like the Mean Green’s loss to SMU.

UNT racked up 506 yards against the Mustangs last weekend and came away with very little to show for it in a 35-12 loss.

The 12 points UNT scored are the lowest total the Mean Green have managed since Littrell’s debut season in 2016. UNT was shut out by Florida and managed just seven points in a loss to Western Kentucky that year.

“I haven’t been a part of a game where you go over 500 yards and score 12 points,” Littrell said. “You can see why. We didn’t run the ball efficiently, especially in short yardage situations, and were 0-for-4 on fourth down. Those were crucial situations.”

UNT can’t afford a repeat on Saturday when it opens Conference USA play with a game against UAB.

The Blazers have long been one of the top defensive teams in the league. UAB allowed just 21.4 points per game last season.

“They have size and are long up front, but what makes them a great defense is their attitude,” UNT quarterback Jace Ruder said. “You can see it on film with all 11 players flying to the ball.”

UAB gave up just 156 yards in a 31-0 shutout win over Jacksonville State to open the season before struggling in a 56-7 loss to Georgia last week.

The Mean Green believe the Blazers’ performance in their season opener is a better indication of challenge UAB will present. The Blazers have four returning members of their defense who were named to the All-C-USA team last year — safety Kristopher Moll, defensive tackle Antonio Moultrie, linebacker Noah Wilder and defensive back TD Marshall.

“They have athletic, twitchy guys who can really rush the passer,” Littrell said. “They’re also very aggressive and physical in man coverage. They man you up and force you to make competitive plays.”

UNT struggled to make those plays in key spots in its loss to SMU. The Mean Green went just 4-for-18 on third-down in addition to failing to convert any of their four fourth downs.

Running back Isaiah Johnson was stuffed on a run up the middle on fourth-and-1 from the SMU 14-yard line in the fourth quarter. SMU scored on an 85-yard touchdown run by Ulysses Bentley IV on the ensuing play to push its lead to 35-12, essentially putting UNT away.

The Mean Green know they can’t afford to make the same mistakes again against UAB’s tough defense.

“We drove the ball up and down the field but didn’t finish,” Ruder said. “It comes down to mentality. After watching film, we drove it but got stuffed on third-and-short and fourth-and-short situations. We have to finish those drives and convert.”

Littrell pointed to UNT’s struggles to handle SMU’s defensive line as one of the reasons for its struggles in short-yardage situations. He also acknowledged UNT’s coaching staff must do a better job of putting the Mean Green’s players in position to succeed.

“It’s not just on the players,” Littrell said. “We have to do better as coaches. When we are not successful, especially in those critical situations, it’s on everybody.”

Improving will be a challenge against UAB. Moultrie and Wilder anchor a strong and athletic defensive front. Georgia rushed for 163 yards against the Blazers but needed 38 attempts to get there.

UAB is all but certain to focus on limiting running back DeAndre Torrey. The senior rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in UNT’s opener.

SMU limited Torrey to 71 yards on 16 carries before he left the game due to injury in the third quarter. UNT struggled to get anything going in the running game without Torrey.

Littrell typically declines to address the health status of his players and did so again this week.

UNT will need all the firepower it can muster to get back on track offensively after a tough outing in its loss to SMU.

“We have to be better in those critical situations and be able to run the football, especially in the red zone,” Littrell said. “We have to improve and do a better job as coaches and players.”

Key matchup UNT RB DeAndre Torrey vs. UAB LB Noah Wilder

UNT leans on DeAndre Torrey to power its offense.

The senior leads the Mean Green with an average of 200.5 all-purpose yards per game. He’s rushed for 315 yards and three touchdowns, caught two passes for 22 yards and also returned kickoffs.

UNT lost Torrey in the third quarter of its loss to SMU and struggled without him.

The Mean Green need him to come back at full strength to power their offense against UAB. He has the ability to pick up tough yards and is also a home run hitter in the running game.

Torrey scored on runs that covered 32, 31 and 24 yards against Northwestern State. He broke free for a 23-yard run against SMU.

Those big plays could be tough to come by against UAB’s defense that has long been one of C-USA’s best behind a host of standout players, including Noah Wilder.

The three-year starter was a second-team All-C-USA selection last season. Wilder has eight tackles so far this season.

Matching up UNT’s offense vs. UAB’s defense

Two of the top units in C-USA over the last few years will face off in UNT’s game against UAB.

The Mean Green scored 44 points in a season-opening win over Northwestern State before struggling last week in a loss to SMU.

UNT is averaging 28 points per game behind Jace Ruder, who has thrown for 497 yards and two touchdowns in his first two starts since transferring from North Carolina.

UAB has long been one of the top defensive teams in C-USA and shut out Jacksonville State in its opener.

UNT has a new quarterback in Ruder. UAB will have an advantage in terms of experience.

Edge: UAB

UNT’s defense vs. UAB’s offense

UNT showed signs of improvement in its first two games of the season. The Mean Green held Northwestern State in check in a 44-14 win to open the season and came back to limit SMU to seven points in the first half of a 35-12 loss last week.

Linebacker KD Davis has been terrific in UNT’s first two games while racking up 21 tackles and two sacks.

UAB rolled up 517 yards in its season-opening win over Jacksonville State before struggling last week against national power Georgia.

Tyler Johnston III has thrown for 358 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Edge: Even

Four downs: Keys to today’s game

Get the running game going

UNT’s offense goes as its running game goes. The Mean Green were terrific in the running game in their season-opening win over Northwestern State while rolling up 345 yards. UNT needs to get back to that level of play after managing just 122 in a loss to SMU.

Pressure Tyler Johnston III

UAB has a veteran quarterback in Tyler Johnston III who has rolled up some impressive stats early in the season. He’s thrown for 358 yards and two touchdowns. The Alabama native is accurate and could pick UNT apart if the Mean Green can’t pressure him.

Get Jace Ruder in a groove

UNT quarterback Ruder has gotten off to a good start in his first two games with the Mean Green. He threw for 366 yards last week in UNT’s loss to SMU. UAB is known for its defense and will look to pressure Ruder and take him out of the game.

Don’t dig a hole early on

The Mean Green need to get off to a good start against UAB. The Blazers have a solid running game and a powerful offensive line. They will be content to run the ball and drain the clock if they jump out to an early lead on the Mean Green.