State lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed
HOWELL (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who was jailed for violating his bond conditions in a drunken driving case must complete a mental health exam, a judge ordered Friday. Livingston County Judge Michael Hatty ordered the exam for state Rep. Jewell Jones, a Detroit-area Democrat, the Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported. Jones must remain held until at least his next court appearance on Oct. 15, Hatty ruled.www.grandhaventribune.com
