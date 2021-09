CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — The 56th Buffalo Round Up is happening at Custer State Park later this morning. This annual event keeps the park’s herd from getting too big. The bison that are rounded up today will later be sold to ranchers who are raising herds of their own. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1981 to see what that auction looked like.

