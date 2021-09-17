CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our Kind of People’: Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series

By Catherine Park
q13fox.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Meet the cast of FOX’s newest drama series based on Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, "Our Kind of People." From executive producers Karin Gist ("Grey’s Anatomy") and Lee Daniels ("Empire") is a new series that takes place in the elite community of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years.

